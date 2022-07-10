Jump to content
There’s a constant struggle between breaking news and being a parent

If Boris Johnson had resigned a day later, I would still have had to go to my children’s sports day, writes Victoria Richards

Sunday 10 July 2022 21:30
<p>I felt incredibly anxious as I lined up for the parents’ race </p>

(Getty)

Never have I been more aware of my two jobs than on school sports day. And by “jobs” I mean my work as a journalist, as Voices editor, and then my other role: as a parent to two young children.

Most of the time it’s a happy, fruitful – if hectic and chaotic – kaleidoscope of me shovelling fish fingers and chips into my children on a busy news day, or asking the childminder to stay on for a couple of extra hours when something breaks (as it did on Tuesday night, with the first of what would prove to be a landslide of Conservative Party resignations started trickling in).

Izzy, who’s 19 and a first year university student, was an absolute life-saver and stayed until 9pm; swiftly realising that I didn’t have the headspace or the physical capacity to carry out bathtime and bedtime when the Tory party was on the brink of toppling.

