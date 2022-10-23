Five days a week, I have the pleasure of selecting and editing the opinions our readers share with us and collating them for The Independent’s letters page.

I’m always interested in the thoughts of readers who take the time to write to the letters inbox, rather than merely leaving a hasty comment below the line. And from the most recent missives we’ve received, it’s quite clear that our readers have not forgotten why Boris Johnson was forced to resign on 7 July 2022. Perhaps, then, it will be welcome that he has now pulled out of the leadership race.

The Partygate scandal and the devastation of finding out that those who had made the rules regarding Covid restrictions enjoyed cheese-and-wine parties, with loud music, quizzes, cake and fizz, while so many of us experienced loneliness and isolation and must now live with the knowledge that our loved ones died alone, is still a source of pain and anger.