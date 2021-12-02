Social etiquette at Christmas parties is one of the many subjects which Boris Johnson probably never expected to have to adjudicate on when he became prime minister.

And yet as the festive season approaches in tandem with the new omicron coronavirus variant, Downing Street has found itself having to fan down a wave of panic over what we will and won’t be allowed to do when the party hats come out.

Confusion has been sparked by a breakdown in message discipline by advisers and ministers, who seem to feel that the jollity of the subject matter licenses them to opine in public on whether office colleagues should be indulging in a (soon to be regretted) sozzled boogie on the dance floor and what exactly should go on under the mistletoe.