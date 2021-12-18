What is happening on TV this Christmas? It feels like Groundhog Day
This year’s Christmas TV offering isn’t quite what it used to be, writes Charlotte Cripps
We’ve already picked the TV shows we are reviewing over Christmas – it wasn’t that tricky, as there isn’t an overflowing abundance of great telly.
We are faced with tonnes of repeats across all the TV channels and a BBC One Christmas Day schedule that is very similar to last year – Strictly Come Dancing, followed by Mrs Brown’s Boys, and Call the Midwife.
I just don’t fancy watching Blankety Blank or a repeat of The Vicar of Dibley on Christmas Day. Or TheTwo Ronnies on Boxing Day, for that matter, and certainly not the 1975 Christmas Special of Dad’s Army.
