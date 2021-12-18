We’ve already picked the TV shows we are reviewing over Christmas – it wasn’t that tricky, as there isn’t an overflowing abundance of great telly.

We are faced with tonnes of repeats across all the TV channels and a BBC One Christmas Day schedule that is very similar to last year – Strictly Come Dancing, followed by Mrs Brown’s Boys, and Call the Midwife.

I just don’t fancy watching Blankety Blank or a repeat of The Vicar of Dibley on Christmas Day. Or TheTwo Ronnies on Boxing Day, for that matter, and certainly not the 1975 Christmas Special of Dad’s Army.