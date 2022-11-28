When Davy Klaassen swept home to score against Senegal, little did I know the impact it should have had on me at this World Cup. That goal, the second of a 2-0 win for the Netherlands in Group A on the tournament’s first Monday, would be the last I would see for nearly four days.

It has been a tournament of 0-0 draws – five up to this point, more than halfway through it. This reporter in Doha has been at four of them.

First came Denmark and Tunisia, an often lively game played out against a deafening backdrop of African drums for the duration. Next was Morocco and Croatia a day later, a far less exciting encounter, the less said about it the better.