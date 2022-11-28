Brazil vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups with Neymar out of Group G clash
Group G clash as Brazil look to book place in the knockout stages as they face Switzerland at Stadium 974
Brazil face Switzerland in Group G of the World Cup. The Selecao are without key forward Neymar due to an ankle injury but can book their place in the knockout stages if they beat the Swiss, following Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.
Richarlison was the star of Brazil’s opening win after scoring a stunning overhead kick, while Brazil also have an abundance of attacking talent to come in and replace Neymar - who is expected to be out for the remainder of the group stages.
Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to Breel Embolo’s winner and would also qualify for the last 16 if they managed to shock the five-time winners Brazil.
Earlier, Serbia and Cameroon played out a thrilling 3-3 earlier in the other match of Group G, a result that was a boost to Switzerland’s chances of making it through to the knockout stages. Brazil, meanwhile, are looking to join defending champions France as the only teams to win both of their matches so far. Follow all the action with our live blog below
Brazil vs Switzerland
Odds
Brazil: 6/11
Draw: 10/3
Switzerland: 13/2
Prediction
How Brazil cope with the absence of Neymar is the big question ahead of this one. Even without Neymar, Brazil should have too much quality if they are able to stick to their gameplan. Brazil 2-0 Switzerland
Brazil vs Switzerland
Early team news
Neymar has been ruled out of the group stages because of an ankle injury. The forward started in midfield against Serbia, so could be replaced by Fred here with Lucas Pacqueta pushing further forward. Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo may also hope to start.
Brazil right back Danilo has also been ruled out, which means 39-year-old Dani Alves should come in.
Switzerland have no fresh injury concerns and could be unchanged.
Predicted line-ups
Brazil: Alisson; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior
Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer; Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Sow; Shaqiri, Embolo, Vargas
Brazil vs Switzerland
When is Brazil vs Switzerland?
The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Monday 28 November. It will be played at Stadium 974.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?
It will be shown live on ITV 1 and will be available to stream for free online on ITV X.
Brazil vs Switzerland
Brazil face Switzerland in Group G of the World Cup. The Selecao are without key forward Neymar due to an ankle injury but can book their place in the knockout stages if they beat the Swiss, following Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.
Richarlison was the star of Brazil’s opening win after scoring a stunning overhead kick, while Brazil also have an abundance of attacking talent to come in and replace Neymar - who is expected to be out for the remainder of the group stages.
Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match thanks to Breel Embolo’s winner and would also qualify for the last 16 if they managed to shock the five-time winners Brazil.
Earlier, Serbia and Cameroon played out a thrilling 3-3 earlier in the other match of Group G, a result that was a boost to Switzerland’s chances of making it through to the knockout stages. Brazil, meanwhile, are looking to join defending champions France as the only teams to win both of their matches so far.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies