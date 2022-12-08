Gordon Brown’s report on the future of the UK earlier this week was 155 pages long and contained 40 detailed recommendations on everything from relations with the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales, to moving civil servants out of Whitehall and creating employment “clusters” around the country.

However, all most voters are likely to have remembered from it is that Labour will abolish the unelected House of Lords. And yet this is probably the proposal least likely to be implemented of all of Brown’s many ideas.

Sir Keir Starmer dutifully echoed the former prime minister’s judgement that Westminster’s second chamber is “indefensible” in its current form, and indicated it was something he’d like to do something about.