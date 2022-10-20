Jump to content

The frustration at the state of UK politics is clear

Our readers have been quick to voice their displeasure, writes Chris Stevenson

Thursday 20 October 2022 21:30
Comments
We are heading for the third prime minister this year

A swift trawl through The Independent’s mailbag and the emails I am myself receiving, and it’s easy to get a sense of the frustration readers are feeling.

Recent correspondence has obviously focused on the end of Liz Truss’s tenure as prime minister and yet another leader of the country needing to be found. There have been a good number of emails about the current state of the Conservative Party, with readers not mincing their words. There has also been plenty of correspondence noting the need for a general election – as The Independent has been calling for.

In her resignation announcement, Truss made clear that her government had laid out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy. However, the financial markets definitely disagreed on the elements of that plan, laid out in the mini-Budget by the former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng – as evidenced by the rally in the value of pound vs the dollar around the time of Truss's statement.

