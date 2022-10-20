For there to be a government, there must be an ability to govern. Foremost, there must be the ability to govern itself. The last 24 hours have clearly shown that neither condition has been met. Therefore, the country effectively has no government.

It is time for a vote of no confidence in this entity-formerly-known-as-government so that the British public can give its own verdict on the Tory party at the polling booth.

They are simply costing the country and ordinary people far, far too much. We can’t go on like this. If any Tory MPs have a shred of honour, decency and grasp of reality, then they should now cross the floor to help bring this excrement-stained house of cards to the ground like it deserves.