Light among the dark: The powerful videos emerging from Ukraine

There are few words which can adequately describe the footage continuing to emerge from Ukraine. If there was any doubt about the severity of the atrocities taking place, President Zelensky's video (Close the Sky) more than confirmed it. During his address to Congress on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader played gut-wrenching footage showing bombings, dead bodies and empty prams. A number of members of Congress described the video as “heartbreaking”.

Amid the destruction, glimmers of the resilience of humanity break through. Videos of hope, resistance and strength have been widely shared around the world over recent weeks, with everyday acts of heroism serving as a constant reminder of the very real lives at risk.

Below is a selection of uplifting videos shared by news outlets that are among the highest for Facebook interactions, according to Crowdtangle data, since the start of the Russian invasion. Analysing this data allows us to see what resonates best with global audiences during a time of international and personal crisis.