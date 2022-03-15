Ukrainian girl who sang 'Let it Go' in viral bunker clip now safe in Poland

A Ukrainian girl named Amelia who went viral for singing ‘Let it Go’ in a bomb shelter in Kyiv has arrived safely in Poland.

The seven-year-old was filmed performing the song from Disney film, Frozen, while sheltering from a Russian attack and the video, originally posted on Facebook, has since garnered millions of views.

Amelia is now in Poland with her grandmother and siblings after fleeing Ukraine amidst the country’s ongoing war.

A woman who visited the shelter to help decorate it last week shared the video after Amelia told her she wanted to sing “on a grand stage” and in front of an audience.

In the video, the country’s blue and white flag can be seen behind Amelia as she performed the song in Ukrainian.

Actress Idina Menzel – who played Elsa, the character who performs the song in the film Frozen – saw the video and tweeted on Sunday night: “We see you. We really, really see you”.

The video was first posted by Marta Smekhova, who said: “Everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light … Even men couldn’t hold back the tears.”

She said the video was filmed and shared with the permission of the girl’s mother.

It has since been reshared on Twitter, where it has over 5 million views, and other social media platforms.

Amelia is one of almost 2 million Ukrainians who have fled the country as the war with Russia intensifies.

Almost two million Ukrainians, including children, have fled the country amidst ongoing violence (AFP via Getty Images)

Most recently, seven bodies were found in the rubble of a school building in the Mykolayiv region of southern Ukraine after it was hit by a Russian airstrike, Ukrainian forces said.

According to the UN, there have 1,581 civilian casualties — including 42 children killed — in Ukraine so far, though experts believe this could be an underestimate.

