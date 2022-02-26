Brave Ukrainian offers to tow Russians home in priceless exchange

A Ukrainian man has filmed himself offering to tow an enemy tank back to Russia, after spotting the assault vehicle having apparently ground to a halt in the middle of a motorway.

The latest in a series of viral clips of Ukrainians confronting Russian troops shows the driver pulling up alongside the motionless military vehicle, and asking several soldiers whether they have broken down.

Upon being told that they have run out of fuel, the driver prompts laughter from the soldiers as he asks: “Can I tow you back to Russia?”

