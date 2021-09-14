Tax rises and the overmighty state pave the way for Tory split

The three mice that roared at the first in-person cabinet meeting this year were Liz Truss, Lord Frost and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Presented with the plan to raise taxes to pay for the NHS backlog and new funding for social care, I understand that they asked sceptical questions. The subtext might have been, “Have you taken leave of your senses, prime minister?” But the actual words were mild, possibly suggesting that ministers ought to think carefully before risking the Conservative Party’s reputation for low taxes and personal responsibility.

They certainly contrasted sharply with the words of the anonymous cabinet minister who spoke to The Sunday Telegraph two days earlier to say: “Putting up national insurance would be morally, economically and politically wrong.” If that was Truss, Frost or Rees-Mogg, they had obviously since decided to follow the Nadhim Zahawi doctrine. Zahawi, the vaccines minister, told the House of Commons on Thursday that a vaccine passport scheme “goes against everything I believe in”. Next sentence: “But it’s the right thing to do.” (That was before the prime minister abruptly dropped the idea.) And if The Sunday Telegraph’s source was a different cabinet minister, they decided that the bravest thing to do was to say nothing at all.

Whoever it was, the timid reservations that were voiced at the cabinet meeting were lost in the noise of the machinery of government as it ground into gear: a statement by the prime minister in the Commons, a news conference held by the three ministers responsible for the scheme, and a vote in parliament the next day. Boris Johnson had followed the precepts of Fabius Maximus, the Delayer. He had delayed and delayed and delayed, but when he struck, he struck hard.