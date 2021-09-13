It is not whether taxes will go up – but who will pay

The news that the tax burden in the UK will rise to its highest-ever sustained level should not in itself be a shock.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the urgent need to refinance the NHS while finding a solution to the social care crisis meant debt or taxes were going to have to rise.

The real surprise is that this takes place under a Conservative administration. The fact that the purported mass rebellion against it by Tory MPs faded shows that the low-tax zealotry of the Thatcher era is no longer dominant.