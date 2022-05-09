John McTernan was political secretary at Number 10 Downing Street in the last two years of Tony Blair’s government, and when he came to the “Blair Years” class that I teach with Dr Michelle Clement and Professor Jon Davis at King’s College London, he explained why it is such a special job.

“Political secretary is a really old-fashioned term,” he told our postgraduate students. “I was called director of political operations, because there was some desire to have some kind of corporate vibe. But political secretary is the job that Marcia Falkender did.”

Marcia Williams, later Baroness Falkender, was the member of Harold Wilson’s kitchen cabinet who looked out for the prime minister’s personal and political interests. “Political secretary is the job that I did; I’ll go to my grave as the political secretary. It’s one of the great privileges of my life to have taken one of those roles that hardly anybody in the Labour Party ever gets to do.”