‘We’re all very afraid’: Ohio town shrouded in toxic chemicals still seeks answers from authorities

In East Palestine, Graig Graziosi talks to residents affected by the derailment while Josh Marcus in San Francisco considers the looming political fallout

Thursday 16 February 2023 19:46
<p>A line of East Palestine residents outside the high school, hoping for answers </p>

A line of East Palestine residents outside the high school, hoping for answers

(Graig Graziosi)

A train horn sounds long and loud, shattering the quiet of East Palestine.

“It’s almost insulting,” says Vincent Greene, one of five lawyers visiting to offer advice to worried residents facing an emerging environmental and health catastrophe.

Only 12 days have passed since a huge train derailment and subsequent venting of hazardous gas into the air, yet trains have restarted, once more carrying hazardous cargo through the middle of the small Ohio town.

