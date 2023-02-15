Devastating aftermath of Ohio train derailment revealed in shocking drone footage

Shocking drone footage has revealed the devastating aftermath of the Ohio train derailment.

Thirty-eight cars, with some carrying hazardous materials, on a freight train careered off the tracks after suffering a broken axle in East Palestine on 3 February.

Due to the risk of a chemical explosion, a controlled burn of the materials was carried out.

Footage from Rubber City Drones shows cars scattered off the tracks, surrounded by scorched buildings.

“No workers had PPE, and we smelled no odd smells,” the aerial photographers told The Independent.

“They need major assistance... It should be considered a disaster zone.”

