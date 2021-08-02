Increased screen time during pandemic linked to rise in short-sightedness among children, study suggests
Researchers warn that childhood myopia is ‘a potential public health crisis as a result of Covid-19’, Andy Gregory reports
Lifestyle changes driven by the coronavirus pandemic have been linked to a possible rise in short-sightedness among children in a new study.
Analysing children in Hong Kong between the ages of six and eight, researchers found a potential increase in cases of myopia after the pandemic struck.
They also found a sharp rise in the amount of screen time and a significant drop in time spent playing outdoors.
