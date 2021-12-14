England look for a swing in momentum from a swinging ball
England are hoping that conditions in the series’ day/night Test in Adelaide help them drag themselves back after a chastening start to the Ashes
As England search desperately for a swing in momentum in this Ashes series it may well come in the swinging of the ball.
Joe Root's side head to Adelaide for the second Test a chastened unit after being comprehensively outplayed in the opening contest in Brisbane last weekend.
Australia routed the tourists by nine wickets well inside four days and were it not for a much-needed counter from Root and Dawid Malan on day three it could well have been done a whole lot sooner.
