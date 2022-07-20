Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Truss in with a chance

The final three candidates for next Tory leader will be reduced to a final two today, Jon Stone writes

Wednesday 20 July 2022 08:51
Comments
<p>Conservative MPs will cast their votes in their party's leadership contest with the eventual winner expected to be announced on 5 September 2022</p>

Conservative MPs will cast their votes in their party's leadership contest with the eventual winner expected to be announced on 5 September 2022

(Getty Images)

The race to become the next Tory leader is bubbling away, with just three candidates left in the field – how time flies. By the end of today that’ll become two.

Kemi Badenoch was the latest candidate to go in the final round yesterday, with Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss still left in the race. Badenoch’s transfers will device who goes through to the final two.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in