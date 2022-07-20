Inside Politics: Truss in with a chance

The race to become the next Tory leader is bubbling away, with just three candidates left in the field – how time flies. By the end of today that’ll become two.

Kemi Badenoch was the latest candidate to go in the final round yesterday, with Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss still left in the race. Badenoch’s transfers will device who goes through to the final two.

Inside the bubble