Q If an airline passenger requires special assistance to get through the airport, is there any aviation law stopping someone from having an exit row seat on a plane?

“The Jellyfish”

A I am intrigued by your question. I can think of two reasons you might be asking it. The first is that you (or someone you are travelling with) requires special assistance and would, quite understandably, also like the extra legroom that comes with an emergency exit row. Conversely, you might be aware of a situation in which a specially assisted passenger was placed by an emergency exit.