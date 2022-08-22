For those who have forgotten, the summer bank holiday is just around the corner and falls on Monday the 29th August this year. Everyone knows the extended weekend makes for the perfect occasion to escape the city life.

Regardless of whether you prefer an exotic destination or beautiful British landmarks, get ready to break the routine for a few days. To make things easier for you, we’ve gathered a list of the best all-inclusive holidays, romantic getaways, family holidays and more from your favourite UK brands.

These deals tend to be short lived, so make sure to check our low-cost holidays dedicated page for more discounts on flights, hotels or packages.

TUI

As one of the world’s leading tourism companies, TUI specialises in all things travel; from sea and river cruises to flights, hotels and tours, they have it all. Right now, with our TUI discount code , you can get £150 off holidays over £1000.

Expedia

A one-stop holiday shop, you can get your flights, hotel, car rental and activities booked in one place when you choose Expedia. Use our exclusive Expedia discount code and take £20 off stays over £200, whether you’re heading for the secluded Caribbean Islands, Mediterranean coast or open plains of Iceland.

First Choice

Browse through a huge selection of all-inclusive holidays, last-minute deals, luxury getaways, activity holidays and more when you choose First Choice. When you download the retailer’s app, not only will you have access to all of the holiday deals at your fingertips, but you can also enjoy 10% off all bookings .

Sixt

If a road trip along the Jurassic Coast or Scottish Highlands is on the cards, look no further than Sixt for your rental. With hundreds of locations peppered throughout the UK, including most major cities, towns and airports, you can pick up your motor in a location that’s convenient for you. What’s more, you can now enjoy up to 10 per cent savings on all summer bookings .

Club Med

Specialising in all-inclusive holidays, Club Med could be your answer to a hassle-free getaway. Taking you to the sandy shores of the Maldives, the heady heights of the Alpine mountains or the tranquillity of the Greek Islands, get 15 per cent last-minute deals with our Club Med’s current offers.

Village Hotels

Complete with gyms, swimming pools, spas, restaurants and more, Village Hotels have been designed with complete relaxation in mind. Found in more than 30 locations across the UK, the hotels are a great option for a city break or quick staycation. Book in advance and get up to 10 per cent off room rates with this Village Hotels discount code .

Barcelo

Finding just the right balance between luxury and affordable, Barcelo hotels offer up everything from all-inclusive holidays to business trips. With our Barcelo discount code , you can get an extra 10 per cent off, plus up to 25 per cent off last-minute bookings and hotel accomodations at top locations including Dubai, Madrid, Costa Rica, Mexico and more.

Agoda

Find deals on hotels, private homes, long-stay accommodation, and discounts on flights and airport transfers. Get an extra 6 per cent off worldwide bookings with this Agoda promo code , to make unforgettable memories without breaking the bank.

