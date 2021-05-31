Will I need to quarantine for my Caribbean holiday?

Q I have booked for Barbados in October. But I believe that even if you have two vaccinations and a negative PCR test, you still have to quarantine for two days at an approved hotel. Is this correct, and do you think this will change again by October?

City Fox

A For the last few months of 2020, when we were still allowed to travel abroad, there was a test-and-quick-quarantine arrangement for arrivals from the UK. Since 18 May 2021, new rules have taken effect – which are actually tougher for unvaccinated travellers than before. A PCR test taken within three days of arrival is required. (The authorities warn, incidentally: “The date of the test and not the date of the result is what will be assessed against the three-day time frame.”)