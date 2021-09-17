Travel Questions
How will changes announced by the transport secretary impact tourists?
Simon Calder on the government’s new travel rules, entering the US with the AstraZeneca and visiting Hadrian’s Wall
Q What do you think of the travel changes announced by the transport secretary?
Tom L
A Finally, just before 5pm on Friday, Grant Shapps tweeted out some changes to the tangle of travel restrictions that have blighted the summer for many of us. My scorecard records two modest positives. But much is still to be done before the UK can be said to have a coherent and effective set of rules governing international travel. The first positive: reducing the despised “red list” – countries from which it is necessary to go into hotel quarantine on arrival in the UK, at a cost of over £2,000.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies