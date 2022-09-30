Will Russia be declared a terrorist state by the West?

Q I see that anyone who has visited Cuba since 2011 is not allowed to use the Esta scheme to visit the US – even though the country was only put on Washington’s “State Sponsor of Terrorism” list in 2021. If Russia is declared a terrorist state, do you think the same will apply, backdated also?

Neville H

A Your question is timely and important. Over the past two weeks I have been studying with mounting alarm the US authorities’ policy for anyone who happened to visit Cuba in the decade before it was declared a “State Sponsor of Terrorism”. You must pay £137 and attend an interview at the US embassy rather than spending 10 minutes and £18 applying online for an Esta. (So long is the post-Covid backlog for interviews, by the way, that the earliest appointment is in February 2023.)