Q Our flights to South Africa were cancelled due to bad weather at Istanbul airport. We were booked to travel in business class on Turkish Airlines, price £4,200. We had to fly that day due to PCR tests expiring. So we had to pay £4,600 for premium economy with BA on the same day.

We received notification of the cancellation less than two hours before leaving home and therefore had very little time to explore options. Can we claim any compensation? And why can’t airlines have fixed prices?

Jeannie D