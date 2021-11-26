How can we keep costs down on US car hire?

Q We cancelled a hire car booking for a three-week trip to Florida back in 2020, which was going to cost £680 for an SUV. Now we are replanning the trip for 2022 and hire car rates are through the roof due to a shortage of vehicles at firms, which sold them off to stay afloat during the pandemic. The cost for a three-week trip in the summer of 2022 is now a staggering £1,900 for an SUV, even after significant shopping around. I have made the booking with free cancellation and am hoping to be able to rebook something cheaper next year. Any suggestions for what else we might do?

Name supplied

A Car rental rates certainly have risen. For my trip to Florida next week, even a small car is going to cost me £75 per day. At that price, £110 per day for an SUV doesn’t look too bad – and I would keep your penalty-free booking live. The soaring rates are a complete reversal of the picture before the coronavirus pandemic, when hiring a car was excellent value with thriving competition.