Travel Questions
When will the US open up to tourism from the UK?
Simon Calder gets to grips with your questions on travel to the US, holidaying when you can’t risk quarantine, and whether Spain is likely to turn ‘red’
Q What are the chances of the US opening up to UK residents by 1 October? And if “laundering” before entry to the US, where would you recommend? Finally, does your vaccine status and type of vaccine matter to the US on arrival, or is it just that you have to have come from one of their acceptable countries?
Alfaman 159
A In the past 48 hours I have asked a number of travel industry chief executives the very important question about when the current presidential proclamation banning arrivals from the UK might be lifted. Their answers and predictions range from “September” to “no idea”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies