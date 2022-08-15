Boris Johnson used ‘rude words’ when I told him to quit, says Douglas Ross

Boris Johnson swore at Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross when he called for the prime minister’s resignation, the senior Tory figure has revealed.

Mr Ross was among the first Tories to tell Johnson to go earlier this year over the Partygate scandal, before going back on his call briefly when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the prime minister to resign, he was not particularly pleased with that,” Mr Ross said, speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale.