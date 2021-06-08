Inside Politics: EU patience with UK over protocol ‘wearing thin’
Boris Johnson has been warned he risks a ‘sausage trade war’ with Europe if he violates agreed arrangements in Northern Ireland, writes Adam Forrest
The latest cover story for the American magazine The Atlantic depicts Boris Johnson as a storytelling genius who floats above the common herd of politicians – getting away with things mere mortals cannot. “There’s a magic to Boris which allows him to escape political challenges,” said one of his old Oxford chums. The magician has somehow escaped again, dodging defeat over aid budget cuts after the rebel Tory amendment was rejected. Can Johnson magic up an agreement over the protocol? Or is the mess beyond his powers?
Inside the bubble
Chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies