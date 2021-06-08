The latest cover story for the American magazine The Atlantic depicts Boris Johnson as a storytelling genius who floats above the common herd of politicians – getting away with things mere mortals cannot. “There’s a magic to Boris which allows him to escape political challenges,” said one of his old Oxford chums. The magician has somehow escaped again, dodging defeat over aid budget cuts after the rebel Tory amendment was rejected. Can Johnson magic up an agreement over the protocol? Or is the mess beyond his powers?

Inside the bubble

Chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for: