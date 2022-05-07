‘Catastrophic’: Local Conservatives turn fire on Boris Johnson after historic election losses
Former chief-of-staff to Theresa May describes results in London as ‘catastrophic wake-up call’ for Tories
Local Conservative leaders have turned their fire on Boris Johnson, as the party suffered historic losses in London, with one saying he would be a “poor option” to lead the party into the next general election.
As the Tories lost flagship councils in the capital such as Wandsworth — held since 1978 — and Westminster, an authority in the party’s control since its creation in 1964, Theresa May’s former chief-of-staff also suggested the results were “catastrophic” and should be a “wake-up call”.
With full results declared from 71 councils at 8am, the Conservatives had overall lost control of six authorities and suffered a net loss of 132 councillors, Labour had a net gain of four councils and 91 seats, the Lib Dems had gained a council and 40 councillors and the Greens had put on 22 councillors.
