Local Conservative leaders have turned their fire on Boris Johnson, as the party suffered historic losses in London, with one saying he would be a “poor option” to lead the party into the next general election.

As the Tories lost flagship councils in the capital such as Wandsworth — held since 1978 — and Westminster, an authority in the party’s control since its creation in 1964, Theresa May’s former chief-of-staff also suggested the results were “catastrophic” and should be a “wake-up call”.

With full results declared from 71 councils at 8am, the Conservatives had overall lost control of six authorities and suffered a net loss of 132 councillors, Labour had a net gain of four councils and 91 seats, the Lib Dems had gained a council and 40 councillors and the Greens had put on 22 councillors.