‘Writing is on the wall’: Boris Johnson will be ousted before next election, says former Tory chancellor
‘I don’t think he will lead the party into the next general election’, says Philip Hammond
Boris Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party before the next general election following this week’s damaging no-confidence vote, said former chancellor Philip Hammond.
The ex-cabinet minister said “the writing is on the wall” for the prime minister after 41 per cent of his own MPs voted to remove him – predicting his authority would “ebb away” over the next few months.
“I don’t think he will lead the party into the next general election. I think a rebellion on this scale is very difficult to survive,” Mr Hammond told Bloomberg.
