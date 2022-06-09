Boris Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party before the next general election following this week’s damaging no-confidence vote, said former chancellor Philip Hammond.

The ex-cabinet minister said “the writing is on the wall” for the prime minister after 41 per cent of his own MPs voted to remove him – predicting his authority would “ebb away” over the next few months.

“I don’t think he will lead the party into the next general election. I think a rebellion on this scale is very difficult to survive,” Mr Hammond told Bloomberg.