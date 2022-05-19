Partygate: Legal expert questions ‘odd’ fines for junior No 10 staff while PM escapes
Staff entitled to feel ‘pretty peeved’ at inconsistency, says Adam Wagner
A leading expert on Covid laws has questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines handed out to Downing Street staff while Boris Johnson escaped further punishment.
Junior staff at No 10 are reportedly angry at being given fixed penalty notices – in some cases receiving multiple fines – while the PM and other senior figures avoided fresh action from Scotland Yard.
Describing the outcome of the Partygate inquiry as a “bit odd”, barrister Adam Wagner said it appeared that Mr Johnson had avoided fines despite attending illegal leaving drink events.
