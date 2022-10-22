Boris Johnson has ‘very’ good chance of returning to No 10, former aide says
Tim Montgomerie, now a Johnson critic, says ‘close to 140’ Tory MPs could back disgraced ex-PM – who remains loved by party members
Boris Johnson is enjoying a surge in support among Tory MPs and has a “very” good chance of returning to No 10, a former aide is predicting.
Tim Montgomerie, now a Johnson critic, said suggestions that the disgraced former prime minister will struggle to secure the 100 backers required to join the leadership race are wrong.
Once in the contest, Mr Johnson would then be in a strong position to triumph in a ballot of Tory members – many of whom loathe his likely rival, the former chancellor Rishi Sunak, he said.
