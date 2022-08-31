A major donor to the Conservatives has threatened to pull funding unless the party overhauls its leadership rules – calling the process “corrupt”.

Peter Cruddas, a leading Boris Johnson ally who had pushed for him to be on the ballot this summer, called for major changes to stop future Tory prime ministers being removed in the same way.

The Tory peer said the current process run by 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers which allows a majority of MPs to oust a PM “stinks”.