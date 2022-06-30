Boris Johnson has urged struggling Britons to accept that the “cost of freedom is always worth paying”, amid fears of Ukraine war “fatigue” as living standards fall.

Speaking at the end of the Nato conference, the prime minister sought to bolster faith that the conflict was worth fighting – arguing that a Russian victory would worsen the economic situation.

Asked if he was worried about “Ukraine fatigue” amid a cost of living crisis at home, Mr Johnson replied: “The point I would make about the cost of a freedom is that, actually, it is always worth paying.