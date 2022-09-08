Jump to content
Brexit ‘opportunities’ role ditched with no replacement for Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hunting down Brexit boons will be ‘taken across departments’ in Truss government

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 07 September 2022 20:22
UK cabinet ministers assemble for first meeting under Liz Truss

Liz Truss’s government has ditched the dedicated role of Brexit opportunities minister, confirming that Jacob Rees-Mogg would not be replaced in the job.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the former Brexit opportunities and efficiency minister, has been given a significant promotion to business secretary in the new prime minister’s first cabinet.

The PM’s official spokesperson said the mission of hunting out Brexit opportunities would now be “taken across departments”.

