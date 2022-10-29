Jump to content

Rishi Sunak delays ‘Budget’ by nearly three weeks

Jeremy Hunt says shelving until 17 November is ‘best way to ensure decisions we take stand the test of time’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 26 October 2022 11:52
Jeremy Hunt announces 'Halloween budget' has been delayed to mid November

The Halloween “budget” has been delayed for nearly three weeks to ensure Rishi Sunak’s new government can “reach the right decisions”.

The first meeting of the new cabinet was told the crucial “fiscal plan” – which is poised to set the UK back on a path to austerity with huge spending cuts – has been put back to 17 November.

Jeremy Hunt, retained as chancellor, has warned of “eye-watering” decisions to balance the books, a task made harder by the market crash that followed the disastrous mini-budget.

