Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak’s government ‘going backwards’ on green growth, CBI chief warns

Business group warns of slump in investment and productivity as UK mired in ‘stagflation’

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 05 December 2022 00:03
Comments
<p>The country has no plan for green growth, economic inactivity, childcare, workforce skills or immigration, says CBI director-general Tony Danker </p>

The country has no plan for green growth, economic inactivity, childcare, workforce skills or immigration, says CBI director-general Tony Danker

(PA Archive)

The head of Britain’s biggest business organisation has warned that the government is “going backwards” on the green growth agenda which provides the best opportunity to lift the country out of recession over the coming years.

Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said that businesses were “confused and disappointed” over the failure of Rishi Sunak’s government to foster green growth measures such as lifting the ban on onshore wind farms in England – a move that has divided the party – and making the City of London a global centre for sustainable finance.

Mr Danker’s warning comes as the group released a sombre analysis of the outlook for the UK’s economy, sharply cutting forecasts for growth and predicting that productivity and business investment will remain below pre-Covid trends until the end of 2024.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in