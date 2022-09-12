Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’
Royal family to be slimmed down and more ‘approachable’, former prime minister predicts
The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.
Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.
Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies