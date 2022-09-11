Key moments from the accession council as Charles III formally declared king

King Charles III was formally declared head of state in an historic ceremony on Saturday, 10 September.

His Majesty's accession to the thrown follows the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96 on Thursday.

Among key moments during the meeting of privy counsellors at the accession council was the moment the King made a personal declaration on the death of the Queen, and the confirmation of which name he would use as monarch.

