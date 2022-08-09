Plans to slash 91,000 civil service jobs ‘would need cuts to major frontline services’
Proposal would also cost country more than £1bn in redundancy payments, review finds
The prime minister’s plans to slash 91,000 civil service jobs has faced fresh criticism following a comprehensive review by Downing Street’s former chief-of-staff.
In proposals outlined in May, Boris Johnson insisted that a reduction of civil servants by 20 per cent would allow government to use the money better elsewhere, adding this could be achieved without harming major frontline services.
However, the Treasury’s confidence in the proposal has reportedly been diminished after a Whitehall review led by Steve Barclay.
