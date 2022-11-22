Conservative MP David Warburton has been found to have breached code of conduct rules over a £150,000 loan he received from Russian-born businessman Roman Joukovski.

The MP, currently suspended by the Tories, failed to properly register the loan received via an off-shore trust in the Seychelles, according to the commissioner for parliamentary standards Kathryn Stone.

The watchdog said he also failed to declare the loan when lobbying in favour of Mr Joukovski in a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).