Climate watchdog attacks collapse in work on energy-leaking buildings under Tories

An extraordinary collapse in work to tackle the UK’s energy-leaking buildings over the last decade has been revealed, as the crucial Cop27 climate summit continues.

Some 2.3 million measures were installed each year through government-backed schemes when the Conservatives came to power – but that tally plummeted to fewer than 100,000 in 2021.

The figures are revealed in a highly-critical letter from the independent climate watchdog, which calls the government’s record “particularly poor”.