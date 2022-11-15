Council tax will go up in autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt tells MPs
Chancellor rejects Labour plea to hold down bills – as Tory manifesto promised – pointing to ’very difficult announcements’
Council tax will go up following this week’s crucial autumn statement but the wealthy will feel most of the pain, Jeremy Hunt has suggested.
The chancellor rejected a Labour plea to hold down bills – as the Conservative 2019 election manifesto promised – insisting some “very difficult announcements” are unavoidable on Thursday.
“We are going to be asking everyone to contribute more – but we’ll be asking people who have more, to contribute even more. And that will be reflected in our decisions on council tax,” Mr Hunt told MPs.
