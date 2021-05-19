Inside Politics: Dominic Cummings threatens to reveal Covid crisis secrets

G

ood to get stuff off your chest. Fox News’ most outspoken host Sean Hannity has slammed Prince Harry for calling the first amendment – the one that protects freedom of speech and the press – “bonkers”. Hannity said the prince was a “royal pain in the a**”. Which is his first amendment right, I suppose. Dominic Cummings seems to be speaking very freely at the moment. The former top adviser thinks the government has been far too secretive during the Covid crisis – making clear he intends to be a right pain in the a** for Boris Johnson at next week’s parliamentary inquiry.

Inside the bubble

Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: