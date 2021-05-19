Inside Politics: Dominic Cummings threatens to reveal Covid crisis secrets
Attacking government secrecy, the former No 10 strategist is ready to spill the beans, writes Adam Forrest
ood to get stuff off your chest. Fox News’ most outspoken host Sean Hannity has slammed Prince Harry for calling the first amendment – the one that protects freedom of speech and the press – “bonkers”. Hannity said the prince was a “royal pain in the a**”. Which is his first amendment right, I suppose. Dominic Cummings seems to be speaking very freely at the moment. The former top adviser thinks the government has been far too secretive during the Covid crisis – making clear he intends to be a right pain in the a** for Boris Johnson at next week’s parliamentary inquiry.
Inside the bubble
Political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies