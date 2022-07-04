No intention to create specific anti-spiking strategy, government says
Ministers reject Home Affairs committee recommendation on how to combat crime
The government has “no intention” of putting forward a specific national strategy to tackle spiking, it has revealed.
Ministers have turned down the recommendation by MPs who carried out an inquiry into the crime.
The Home Affairs parliamentary committee had urged the government to look at the efficacy of different anti-spiking initiatives and come up with a national strategy that “promotes best practice”.
