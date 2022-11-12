Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages

Rishi Sunak has lost his first cabinet minister to scandal within just two weeks of taking office, as Sir Gavin Williamson resigned over claims of bullying.

The shock move came after a slew of allegations left Sir Gavin facing at least three investigations into his behaviour.

Claims that he had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” were condemned as “utterly, utterly unacceptable” by a cabinet colleague. And his former deputy in the government whips’ office described his behaviour towards MPs as “threatening” and “intimidating”.