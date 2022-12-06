Michael Gove in major climbdown to Tory rebels over house-building targets

Rishi Sunak has been branded weak by Labour after caving in to rebel backbenchers over house-building targets in a move described as a “triumph for Nimbyism”.

Campaigners fear that housing secretary Michael Gove’s decision to scrap mandatory targets for local councils in rural and suburban areas puts at risk the government’s promise to build 300,000 new homes a year.

Mr Gove’s climbdown comes after behind-the-scenes talks with leaders of more than 100 Tory MPs threatening to vote against his flagship Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill, leaving the prime minister dependent on Labour votes to get the legislation through parliament.