Tory MPs call on Jeremy Hunt to cut fuel tax in autumn Budget

More than 23 Conservative MPs have signed a letter urging Jeremy Hunt to cut fuel tax in Thursday’s autumn Budget.

Among the MPs calling for the “critical” intervention to be included in the long-awaited fiscal statement, is former home secretary Priti Patel, 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady and former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

Led by former education minister Jonathan Gullis, the letter opens: “My fellow MPs and I want to see fuel duty cut to stimulate growth, but at least frozen at the current level for the lifetime of this parliament.”